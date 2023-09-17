Super Six League start readies

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Matabeleland North Super Six Basketball League teams have upped their preparations ahead of the start of the new season.

The league is expected to start on September 30 and comes hot on the heels of marathon campaigns for sponsorship and business marketing partnerships done by the teams who are of now ready for clashes on the court.

Teams in the Super Six competition include Madumabisa Titans, Black Hornets, Royal Eagles, Ghetto Magics, Victoria Falls Panthers and Mosi Development.

These have been some of the most consistent teams that have maintained their stay in the province for the past years.

At the weekend, team representatives held a meeting to dsicuss their preparedness for the league start. In the gathering, there was talk of how best basketball in Matabeleland North can expand and reach out to as many areas as a way of attracting the much needed financial support.

Without draining their zeal in the game, the Super Six League administrator Penrick Ndlovu said teams had made a vow to fulfill fixtures and have basketball visible in the midst of trying times.

“We are pulling all ends to have the Super Six League kick off in on September 30. We are busy with meetings on strengthening our business campaigns as we would want to redefine the way we approach basketball on the business front.

“Pre-season games are on the cards with teams holding their own preparatory arrangements. It is in our plans to hold a pre-season competition for all the teams in the league as a way to drum support before we start,” said Ndlovu.

In the off-season break, that stretched over two months, teams were given ample time to identify players whom they want to register.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu told Zimpapers Sports Hub that before the season starts, all clubs will be tasked with taking part in an intense anti-doping and drug awareness campaign in Hwange and Victoria Falls.

“The sport of basketball, just like any other, is affected by drug and substance abuse. So, we want all our players to be aware and be safe. Over the years, we realised teams needed support in terms of marketing and updating of the player database. We have to fix that,” said Ndlovu.