Super Strikers aim Central Region Division One status in 2024
Tatenda Nyoni (right) club chairman and Cephas Tobaiwa the team manager are very optimistic and fancy their chances of winning the Zifa Matabeleland South Division Two A League and promotion to Division One.
They finished fourth behind ZRP Gwanda, West Nicholson and Mawabeni last season. Despite losing 2-1 in a National Youth Day soccer tournament at Mawabeni they believe that was good off season preparation for the championship.
