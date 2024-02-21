Super Strikers aim Central Region Division One status in 2024

[email protected]

Tatenda Nyoni (right) club chairman and Cephas Tobaiwa the team manager are very optimistic and fancy their chances of winning the Zifa Matabeleland South Division Two A League and promotion to Division One.

They finished fourth behind ZRP Gwanda, West Nicholson and Mawabeni last season. Despite losing 2-1 in a National Youth Day soccer tournament at Mawabeni they believe that was good off season preparation for the championship.