Super takes reins for Manica match

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS assistant coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu will tomorrow be in charge of the Bulawayo giants in their away match against Manica Diamonds in the absence of head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu who has a family bereavement.

Mpofu lost his brother this week and burial is set for tomorrow, the same day that Bosso take on the Luke Masomere coached league debutants.

Speaking to the media during the club’s weekly press conference on Thursday, Ndlovu said they were going to Manicaland eager to collect their first set of maximum points in three games, having played two one all draws against Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum.

“Its an open secret that our performances have been good but that does not win matches, goals do.

We need three points to steer away from the relegation periphery as we realise that getting a point does not help our situation. We are working hard to get those three points and who knows, maybe the gods will smile at us this weekend,” said Ndlovu.

Highlanders’ last win came at the expense of perennial rivals Dynamos whom they beat by a solitary strike.

The team has been displaying good passing football that has charmed fans but it is winning that keeps eluding Amahlolanyama who, realistically, might find themselves playing Division One football especially if those teams at the bottom start picking points.

However, while relegation is still an alarming possibility, so is joy at the end of the season as only 12 points separate Highlanders, who are on 16 points and the top team FC Platinum with a possible 60 points to play for. A dramatic turn of events for Highlanders might see the Bulawayo giants becoming an unstoppable mean machine.

Tomorrow’s venue was very unkind to Highlanders last season when they controversially fell 0-1 to Mutare City as the bumpy nature of the pitch prevents their passing game to flow.

“The ground will come into play in making the match difficult for a team like us because we like playing a passing game. At Vhengere you can’t pass the ball, especially at the back when you are trying to build. I think it will be up to the fighting spirit of the boys to carry us through,” said Ndlovu.

Set to miss the trip to Rusape is box to box midfielder Devine Mhindirira who sustained a knee injury following a Ransome Pavari crude tackle last week when

Bosso took on FC Platinum. The match ended 1-1 after outstanding goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda drew Bosso level from the spot kick which was awarded as a result of the tackle.

“I can confirm that Mhindirira will not take part in this week’s match against Manica Diamonds due to the left knee injury he sustained against FC Platinum on Sunday.

We will assess him again next week to see the extent of the injury,” Highlanders team doctor Shepherd Khumalo told the club’s official website.