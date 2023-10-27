Supermarket till-heist armed robbers who stole more than US$ 10 000 arrested

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two armed robbers while a third one is on the run, in connection with till-raids at fast-food and supermarkets outlets in the city where about US$10 000 and R13 000 were stolen.

Lenny Ryan Mpande (21) from Gweru and Basil Chirova 21 from Njube in Bulawayo were arrested while Ishmael Chipanda alias Samaita escaped.

The trio are said to have been committing the crime since the start of the year before being apprehended this week.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the two’s arrest

“They were targeting Chicken Inn outlets in Bulawayo, they were targeting supermarkets in Bulawayo and were targeting some homes in Bulawayo. They were using stolen vehicles, particularly a Honda Fit. And we want to thank the public in Bulawayo for assisting the police to unlock these cases. They’re facing over seven counts of armed robbery which were committed in Bulawayo since January,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“In one of the cases, they raided Chicken Inn Drive Through near Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre where they took away some cell phones. They also raided another outlet where they got away with US$7 204, they also raided another outlet where they got away with R13 390. They also raided supermarkets in the city and in one place they took away US$12, US$65 and US$447 as well as US$524, US$998 they also took away from tills at a supermarket.”

He said residents and the business community should be alert in safeguarding their properties against armed robbers.

“We want to urge the public to be alert. We also want to urge the business community in Bulawayo to be alert and continue to give police information so that criminals can be arrested and taken to jail where they belong,” he said.

-@nqotshili