Supermed Health Expo a resounding success

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

THE second edition of the Supermed Health Expo that was held over the weekend at Busters Sports Club in Bulawayo brought smiles to the city as over 500 people were in attendance.

The family-friendly event saw people enjoy a workout session led by Zorro from Harare and other supporting local gym instructors from Baberton Gym and Ricco Andrews.

Zumba was not the only highlight as attendees also had aerobics and a variety of other health-oriented sessions.

Said Supermed Pharmacies retail manager Eunice Gwisai: “Through the health expo, we were driving the message of saying no to drugs taking note of the drug pandemic affecting the country. This expo would not have been possible without the help of our sponsors who played a very big role.”

Gwisai said they plan on hosting the event every year to continue raising awareness on crucial health matters.

“We hope to partner with more stakeholders and bring awareness to more crucial health issues in our communities. To the participants, our loyal clients and the Supermed family, we say thank you, siyabonga, tatenda,” said Gwisai. – @mthabisi_mthire

