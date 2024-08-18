Supermodel The Crown Hunter launches catwalk training for Zimbabwean models

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Supermodel The Crown Hunter hosted a catwalk workshop for aspiring models from Harare and surrounding areas.

The three-day workshop, which began on Thursday and ended on Saturday took place at the SG Dance and Yoga Studio at Newlands Shopping Centre.

The Crown Hunter said he was inspired to organise this workshop, with plans to extend similar initiatives to other cities and towns, due to the lack of such opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“I joined the modelling industry in 2019, and since then, I haven’t come across any workshops dedicated to practical catwalk training. Most gatherings have been theory-based.

“I believe it’s time we focus on catwalk workshops in our country. We have exceptionally talented and well-educated models, but often, they don’t perform as well on the global stage due to a lack of practical training,” he said.

“This workshop aimed to provide models with the latest techniques in catwalk and stage presentation,” he added.

Based in Bulawayo, The Crown Hunter is known for his significant contributions to the modelling industry, including orchestrating the Mr Teen Zimbabwe and Mr Zimbabwe International pageants. His influence extends regionally, having choreographed last year’s South African Miss Icora FM pageant.

The Crown Hunter has assisted individuals with trendy turns, poses, and walking styles, contributing to Zimbabwe’s impressive placements in pageants like Miss Environment and Universal Woman of the World. – @mthabisi_mthire