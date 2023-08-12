Superpower audacity or is it courtship

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

A COUNTRY that headed other Western imperialists into imposing illegal, draconic economic sanctions in a failed bid to annihilate a Government of revolutionaries by revolutionaries is on the way to this country, if not already secretly around, reportedly to “observe” Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections on August 23.

Aware that the United States of America has not lifted its economic embargo on Zimbabwe as a reprisal for this country’s land reforms meant to re-unite Zimbabweans with their land usurped by those without knees — as black elders described British colonialists upon their first arrival in this country wearing trousers concealing their knees — the headline question above has been encoded and heard by this communicologist from the lips of some concerned patriots who apparently feel insecure without explicit knowledge that American observers to be based at that country’s embassy in Harare are not coming on their mission here witih their open hands outstretched as a token of new warm relations but tightly clenched to try to complete the unfinished job of removing the Zanu-PF Government and replacing it with pro-imperialists sycophants who are known daily to bay for the removal of a people’s Government which put paid to British colonialism.

Zimbabweans, like any other people in the global village, have a right to an election to choose those that they like to lead them into a brave new future and that constitutional right will be accorded them on August 23 when our people must then exercise their constitutional right to vote for those that they want to form the next Government, in an election that must be pronounced as being free, fair and credible.

Sadly enough, however, some unpatriotic people in this country wishing to be hoisted into power by foreigners, or at any cost, have, during the season running up to the polls, provoked violence in efforts to intimidate political opponents hoping in that way to stroll into victory.

Or have spawned information to the effect that Zimbabwean media have spawned more publicity in favour of the incumbent governing political party, Zanu-PF, at the disadvantage of other political players in the country.

Some radio stations have played out those reports of alleged publicity favouritism for the governing party.

But surely as the governing party put in the driving seat, Zanu-PF is obligated to tell the public and the rest of the global village about what it is doing to fulfil the mandate given by the majority at the polls to fulfil empty bellies and put smiles on the faces, it has to tell the world about its successes and needs in the job given to it by the masses.

As such, those who complain about less publicity must surely know that they need to to pull up their socks, as it were, in whatever they do to boost their positive political, economic and social contributions to the welfare of our country to receive the publicity they think they deserve.

As things stand our economy, though far from destroyed by Western sanctions, is still hamstrung by measly foreign capital injections to boost industrial and agricultural development among other sectors and so it MUST be imperative for all unmitigated patriots to create, through their utterances and actions, an environment that conduces foreigners to inject their hard earned money into our country with peace, stability and general harmony enticing the investment in question for our benefit as well as for those who partner us in development.

In that regard this pen says hats off to 15 Economic Community nations that have walked out of the Western sanctions lobby body to invest in our motherland.

God’s blessings will surely be their portion for our Creator rewards those who do well to fellow humans.

On the other hand, individuals catalysed into imperialist proxies by the anti-patriotic spirit in Zimbabwe and other African states sooner or later die and go down in history as tragedies of the human race but with the stigma haunting their family generation in perpetuity. Just as you (yes, you) can imagine.