Supersport in Afcon broadcast U-turn

Innocent Kurira

SUPERSPORT has made a u-turn on their decision not to broadcast the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Ivory Coast 2023 (Afcon) as they are now set to broadcast all the 52 matches live.

Last week, the broadcaster announced it failed to secure broadcasting rights for the tournament but the position has since changed just a few days before the start of the tournament.

The tournament will run from January 13 to February 11.

Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO, said: “We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers.”

As part of this agreement, Nimonka Kolani, Managing Director of NWTV, declared: “By securing the rights to CAN 2023 under the leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.”SuperSport, the leader in sports broadcasting on the continent, will bring its unrivalled coverage to all the games, with matches available on DStv as well as GOtv across Africa.

