16 Dec, 2021 - 12:12 0 Views
SuperSport to broadcast Afcon finals

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SUPERSPORT TV have announced that they will be screening next month’s Afcon finals after missing out on broadcasting the 2019 event.

Supersport had lost the rights to broadcast all CAF games and events in 2019 after the continental football body canceled its arrangement with French agency Lagardere.

But the games will return on the screen when the continental football event starts on January 9 in Cameroon.

“AFCON is the continent’s showpiece event and we are delighted to offer it on various channels and platforms. With many big-name players and so much at stake, our expectations are of a hard-fought, entertaining tournament that delivers the action that African football is synonymous with,” said Marc Jury, SuperSport’s CEO.

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba said: “SuperSport is an important platform in Sub-Sahara and we are excited to team up with them for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations. It is important for CAF to ensure that the AFCON, being the single-biggest sporting event on African soil, and prime content, is accessible all over the world. This event is consumed not only by Africans but enjoys a global audience.” [email protected]

 

 

