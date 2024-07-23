SuperSport to broadcast Chevrons, Ireland Test

Brandon Moyo

SUPERSPORT is set to broadcast the historic one-off Test match between Zimbabwe and Ireland which gets underway in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Thursday.

Cricket Ireland confirmed through a statement that the MultiChoice run station will cater for viewers in the Sub-Saharan Africa region while the rest of the world can follow the proceedings on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

Besides SuperSport and Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel, the other platforms that will be showing the game are Tapmad (Pakistan) and Fancode (Indian subcontinent).

The upcoming Test match will be the first-ever red-ball match to be played between the two nations. It will also be the first Test Match ever played in Northern Ireland.

The game starts at 12pm (Zimbabwean time).

