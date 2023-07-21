SuperSport United unveil Dzvukamanja

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN International Terrence Dzvukamanja has been unveiled as a SuperSport United player.

Dzvukamanja, who experienced unjustified attacks by the club’s fans last season before proving his critics wrong towards the back end of the campaign, caught his employers off-guard when he announced he wanted to leave the club while the Buccaneers had wanted him to be part of their 2023-24 Champions League squad.

He started talks with the Soweto giants and was offered a new deal this month. However, after SuperSport United approached him, the Buccaneers decided to release the player to Matsatsansa.

United have now confirmed the signing of Dzvukamanja.

“SuperSport United FC is pleased to confirm the signature of Zimbabwean International Terrence Dzvukamanja for an undisclosed transfer fee,” said the club in a statement.

Coach Gavin Hunt told Kick Off: ”I know him very well as I have signed him before. He is a versatile top player and can play in multiple positions, which is what we need.

“We are happy to have him, he is a good goal scorer and can also play in areas that you need a player.”

Dzvukamanja will link up at SuperSport with fell countrymen left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai, club captain Onismor Bhasera and goalkeeper George Chigova.