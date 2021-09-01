Support local, #ByoMusicStreamingParty underway

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

In a move to promote local music, a Bulawayo Music Streaming Party has been launched.

The party that is ongoing will definitely show the talent that is in Bulawayo as the playlist is exclusive to artistes from the city.

Khura Agency and Ingudukazi Magazine have embarked on this quest to promote works of artistes from Bulawayo on digital platforms through the campaign named #ByoMusicStreamingParty.

This five-day party ending on Sunday will be in the form of a curated playlist of music on YouTube strictly by artistes who hail from Bulawayo.

To watch, all one has to do is search for #ByoMusicStreamingParty on YouTube and experience the best of Bulawayo music.

Khura Agency creative strategist Thembelihle “Terry-Lynne” Zulu said: “Finally, we’ve launched the ultimate online party which seeks to enhance the growth of artistes with Bulawayo roots. We have uploaded 335 videos of music cut across all genres as Bulawayo is known for diversity.

“Artistes such as Vusa Mkhaya, Asaph, Tebza Msiz’Kay, Noluntu J, Novuyo Seagirl, Mimmie Tarukwana, M.U.S.E, Bhekiwe, Vuyo Brown, Nkwali, Ziee Xayn, Indigo Saint and Thandy Dhlana have their work in the playlist.” – @mthabisi_mthire