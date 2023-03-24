Support Unit win inaugural Harris Continental Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SUPPORT Unit were crowned champions of the inaugural Harris Continental Cup after they made light work of their opponents, Nkulumane Police Station, whom they beat 5-1 in the final at White City Stadium on Thursday.

The tournament, which is sponsored by Harris and Continental Lodges saw 18 police station teams take part in the inaugural edition.

For the past month, the teams have been playing knockout games leading to the final four who congregated at White City Stadium.

The third and fourth play-off saw Tshabalala beat Hillside 4-1. The tournament was sponsored to the tune of US$2500.

Winners of the competition walked away with a kit and prize money. Runners up also received a kit and prize money.

All the 18 teams got Harris and Continental Lodges branded T-shirts and match balls.

In attendance at the finals was Assistant Commissioner Cosmas Masepa and Assistant Commissioner Kenneth Thebe who is the chairman of the ZRP soccer management committee at national level amongst other senior police officers.

“Our Human resources strategy speaks to the fact that the police must engage in sport activities so that they maintain a healthy living and well-being. This tournament is evidence of the faith that the local business community has in our services,” said Masepa.

Tournament sponsor Byron Rice said: “These are the people that keep us safe. I think they are doing a good job in that regard and this is just a way to honour them for their work.”

He promised to have another tournament later this year and also has plans to make the event an annual competition.