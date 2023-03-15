Supranational Zimbabwe pageant rebrands to The Zimbabwean Queen

15 Mar, 2023 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Supranational Zimbabwe pageant rebrands to The Zimbabwean Queen

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Supranational Zimbabwe pageant will this year rebrand to The Zimbabwe Queen as organisers make frantic efforts to grow the brand.

In its second edition, the pageant will run under the theme “Choose to Shine”, true to its mission of giving models an opportunity to shine and become household names.

Twelve female models have been shortlisted for the finals slated for The Venue in Avondale in Harare on April 23. The finalists are Zanele Moyo (Bulawayo), Roseline Musekiwa (Bulawayo), Precious Sibanda (Harare), Kudzai Matizha (Harare), Courtney Tinotenda Gondo (Harare), Yeukai Consollor Vurayayi (Harare), Mitchel Chakauya (Harare), Charmaine Makondo (Harare), Progress Madhiba (Harare), Rukudzo Kambamura (Harare), Deone Magondo (Harare) and Adlaid Matutu (Chegutu).

Said outgoing Miss Supranational Zimbabwe, Farai Zembeni: “From over 200 entrants across all provinces, we have narrowed down to 12 who will grace the stage in April. The pageant is a class more than anything so on the coronation night, it’ll be more of a graduation.

“Each of the participating models will have something to take home, whether they win or lose as we want to empower them.” – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting