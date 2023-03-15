Supranational Zimbabwe pageant rebrands to The Zimbabwean Queen

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Supranational Zimbabwe pageant will this year rebrand to The Zimbabwe Queen as organisers make frantic efforts to grow the brand.

In its second edition, the pageant will run under the theme “Choose to Shine”, true to its mission of giving models an opportunity to shine and become household names.

Twelve female models have been shortlisted for the finals slated for The Venue in Avondale in Harare on April 23. The finalists are Zanele Moyo (Bulawayo), Roseline Musekiwa (Bulawayo), Precious Sibanda (Harare), Kudzai Matizha (Harare), Courtney Tinotenda Gondo (Harare), Yeukai Consollor Vurayayi (Harare), Mitchel Chakauya (Harare), Charmaine Makondo (Harare), Progress Madhiba (Harare), Rukudzo Kambamura (Harare), Deone Magondo (Harare) and Adlaid Matutu (Chegutu).

Said outgoing Miss Supranational Zimbabwe, Farai Zembeni: “From over 200 entrants across all provinces, we have narrowed down to 12 who will grace the stage in April. The pageant is a class more than anything so on the coronation night, it’ll be more of a graduation.

“Each of the participating models will have something to take home, whether they win or lose as we want to empower them.” – @mthabisi_mthire