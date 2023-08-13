Surge in road accidents continues

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE in Zimbabwe are concerned by the increasing number of deaths due to road accidents, with the most prominent incident claiming the lives of two individuals from Insimbi ZeZhwane’s Ma Eli and MaViri.

According to a police statement, a tragic accident occurred on August 11, 2023, along Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge, resulting in the loss of four lives.

The incident involved a Nissan Caravan and a Mercedes Benz colliding head-on.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 11/08/23 at around 23.30 hours at the 6 kilometre peg along Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge Road in which four victims were killed whilst 33 others were injured.

“A Nissan Caravan vehicle carrying 32 members of African Apostolic Church was involved in a head-on-collision with a Mercedes Benz vehicle with five passengers on board.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Birchenough Bridge General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.” reads a statement.

On August 11, 2023, there was another incident involving a bus that swerved off the road, ultimately overturning and landing with its roof.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but several passengers did sustain injuries.

“The ZRP reports a road traffic accident which occurred on 11/08/23 at around 1730 hours at the 116-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road in which a Gold Class bus veered off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its roof.

“No fatalities have been recorded and the number of injured victims is yet to be ascertained. More details to be released,” reads a statement.