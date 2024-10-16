Surge in suspected Influenza cases reported in Zimbabwe

Online writer

Harare, Zimbabwe — According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), the Disease Surveillance Report for the week ending October 6, 2024, indicates a significant rise in suspected influenza cases across the country.

A total of 4 000 new cases were reported this week, with no fatalities linked to the illness.

The provinces most affected include Manicaland, which recorded 1 492 suspected cases, and Mashonaland East, with 955 cases. These regions are currently experiencing heightened surveillance as health officials work to manage the outbreak.

Cumulatively, Zimbabwe has reported 266,997 suspected influenza cases since the onset of the season, leading to a total of 2 confirmed deaths. Health authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.