Surge in violence: Police investigate three cases of attempted murder in Bulawayo

BULAWAYO, 18 September 2024— THE police in Bulawayo are investigating three cases of attempted murder that occurred over the weekend.

The first case unfolded on 16 September 2024, at approximately 9 PM, when a 46-year-old man from Burnside was lured to a local sports bar by two suspects: as Lameck Mguni, (32) and an unidentified accomplice. After convincing the victim to accompany them to another location to meet women, the assailants attacked him with an iron bar and an okapi knife, leaving him severely injured and bleeding. The suspects remain at large.

In a separate incident on 17 September 2024, at around 1 AM, Godfrey Manyoka (36) confronted a 29-year-old individual at his home, accusing him of having an affair with his girlfriend. Following a heated argument, Manyoka allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with an okapi knife. The injured man is hospitalised at Mpilo Central Hospital in serious condition, while Manyoka has been arrested and the weapon recovered.

The third case occurred early on 16 September 2024, around 4 AM, when a 22-year-old female victim and her friend were attacked by four unidentified men after returning from a party. The friend managed to escape, but the assailants brutally assaulted the victim, who was later found with severe injuries, including a deep cut on her forehead and significant bruising.

The incidents come amid growing concerns over violence and the use of dangerous weapons in Bulawayo.

Inspector Abednico Ncube, the Press and Public Relations Officer for Bulawayo Province, has urged the community to refrain from violence and to seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts. He has also called for anyone with information regarding the suspects to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigations.

Police are emphasising that carrying dangerous weapons is prohibited and that the community’s safety relies on collective efforts to report violence and suspicious behaviour.