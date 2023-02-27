Surprises, frustration and disappointments at Nama

The Chronicle
Tina Musonza, Harare Bureau
The Government has embraced the just-ended National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) for setting a peaceful atmosphere for the nation through promoting and embracing arts after audiences from all parts of the world vicariously celebrated some of the superstar artistes who scooped the awards last Saturday.
The award show, which was full of surprises, frustration and disappointments, saw local artistes such as dancers, poets, actors and writers, among others, showcasing their talent from fashion to performances, although this year many people on social media were criticising the awards for putting up a lukewarm show compared to last year’s edition.
Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry commended all artists for embracing their cultural norms and also showcasing talent in spheres of influence they are confined in.
“I really want to take recognition of the deliberate singers of the national anthem,” she said.
“It made me so proud to be Zimbabwean. It made me proud to show our unity and diversity and it really makes me proud that we are telling our good stories.
“That is the ministry’s push this year. We want Zimbabweans to tell our stories. We are wanting to unite the nation through our artists and arts and culture industries and our sports and we are wanting people to be proud, proud to be Zimbabwean. That made me so proud and really made me excited to be here with all of you
“Thank you to our incredible artists that leave and breathe Zimbabwe. You speak it, you dream it, you then deliver on it whether it’s through theatre or music or art paintings of sculptures.”
Minister Coventry said Zimbabwe was blessed with young talent.
She commended Nama for being the branch of arts genres in supporting the artist deep-rooted talents that were drawn from the passion of refurbishing and revamping the Zimbabwean arts.
She said arts were not made of entertainment, but also a way of escaping livelihood challenges, especially for the youths.
“You have all given something to this country, to your sector that is allowing younger people to continue to dream and be inspired and push even higher so thank you so much and congratulations to all of you,” said Minister Coventry.
“Winners, nominations, those that weren’t nominated, congratulations, you are delivering on pushing this cultural sector industry forward and making it a formal sector and that makes me happy then I can go to my partner ministries of finance and give them the return on investments and get more money so keep doing well.
“Keep doing what we are doing and we will push for you in all platforms to showcase the talent that you have and to showcase the brilliance that Zimbabwe has and to tell our stories.”
While the audience were raising suspense around artistes they are attached to, they shocked them after winners were transparently selected from the nominees list.
National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Nicholas Moyo said Zimbabwean arts were set to remain on top to showcase Zimbabwean talent as a whole for tourist attraction.
“Let me acknowledge the board of National Arts Council of Zimbabwe for taking the leadership and driving to ensure that programmes and projects of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe remain on the top,” he said.
NACZ received over 2 135 entries from artistes covering areas such as Binga, Plumtree, Gwanda, Chinhoyi, Mutare, Marondera, Masvingo, Gweru, Ntabazinduna, Bulawayo and Harare.
Below is the full list of winners:
1 DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer:
Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Teleunga
Outstanding Male Dancer:
Terrence Kapesa in A Kid from Bulawayo
Outstanding Dance Group:
Elysium Magna Dance Theatre in Birth of Christ
Outstanding Dance Choreographer:
Sean Mambwere in Silently Complicated
2 VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work:
Celebrating Together by Taurai Chinofura
Outstanding Mixed Media:
Mysterical Revealer by Terrence Musekiwa
Outstanding Exhibition:
A Book that Cannot be Read by Allison Baker curated by Fadzai Muchemwa
3 SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet:
Obert Dube
Outstanding Comedian:
Mukudzei Kandoro Majoni aka King Kandoro
Outstanding Social Media Skits:
Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi
4 MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist – Print:
Nyadzombe Nyampenza – Newsday
Outstanding Journalist – Radio:
Owen Madondo – Star FM
Outstanding Journalist – Television:
Colette Musanyera – ZBC
Outstanding – Online Media:
Nash TV
5 THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor:
Shaun Mundawarara as Collymore in The Play that Goes Wrong
Outstanding Actress:
Min’enhle Mguni as Renee Stokes in Heartbreak Mafia
Outstanding Theatrical Production:
Bayethe Nkosi by Umkhathi Theatre
Outstanding Director:
Sue Bolt in The Play that Goes Wrong
6 LITERARY AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Work:
The Madman on First Street and other stories by David Chasumba
Outstanding Children’s Book:
Sloba and the Chameleonaire by Costa Chayambuka
Outstanding Fiction Book:
The Quality of Mercy by Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu
Outstanding Poetry Book:
Starfish Blossoms by Samantha R Vazhure
7 FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actor:
Searchmore Takavada as Husband in 3 days in March
Outstanding Actress:
Sylvia Mavezere as Wife in 3 days in March
Outstanding Music Video:
Fight For Me by Mann Friday, Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow
Outstanding Screen Production (Television):
Intab’Enkulu Directed by Kuda Bryan Bwititi
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film):
3 Days in March Directed by Kuda Bryan Bwititi
Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film):
Ngoda Directed by Joe Njagu and Eddie Sandifolo
8 MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding New Comer:
Leo Magozz, Bling 4 and Brian Jeck
Outstanding Female Musician:
Dorcas Moyo
Outstanding Male Musician:
Emegy Chizanga aka Freeman
Outstanding Song:
Fire Emoji by Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz), Farai Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck)
Outstanding Album:
David and Goliath by Emegy Chizanga aka Freeman
9 SPECIAL AWARDS
Promoter Of The Year:
X-Mo Squad
Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora:
Tafara Nyatsanza
Arts Service Award:
Davidson S Maruziva
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Barbara Makhalisa Nkala
Arts Personality Award:
Dominic Benhura
People’s Choice Award:
Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi