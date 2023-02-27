Surprises, frustration and disappointments at Nama

Tina Musonza, Harare Bureau

The Government has embraced the just-ended National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) for setting a peaceful atmosphere for the nation through promoting and embracing arts after audiences from all parts of the world vicariously celebrated some of the superstar artistes who scooped the awards last Saturday.

The award show, which was full of surprises, frustration and disappointments, saw local artistes such as dancers, poets, actors and writers, among others, showcasing their talent from fashion to performances, although this year many people on social media were criticising the awards for putting up a lukewarm show compared to last year’s edition.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry commended all artists for embracing their cultural norms and also showcasing talent in spheres of influence they are confined in.

“I really want to take recognition of the deliberate singers of the national anthem,” she said.

“It made me so proud to be Zimbabwean. It made me proud to show our unity and diversity and it really makes me proud that we are telling our good stories.

“That is the ministry’s push this year. We want Zimbabweans to tell our stories. We are wanting to unite the nation through our artists and arts and culture industries and our sports and we are wanting people to be proud, proud to be Zimbabwean. That made me so proud and really made me excited to be here with all of you

“Thank you to our incredible artists that leave and breathe Zimbabwe. You speak it, you dream it, you then deliver on it whether it’s through theatre or music or art paintings of sculptures.”

Minister Coventry said Zimbabwe was blessed with young talent.

She commended Nama for being the branch of arts genres in supporting the artist deep-rooted talents that were drawn from the passion of refurbishing and revamping the Zimbabwean arts.

She said arts were not made of entertainment, but also a way of escaping livelihood challenges, especially for the youths.

“You have all given something to this country, to your sector that is allowing younger people to continue to dream and be inspired and push even higher so thank you so much and congratulations to all of you,” said Minister Coventry.

“Winners, nominations, those that weren’t nominated, congratulations, you are delivering on pushing this cultural sector industry forward and making it a formal sector and that makes me happy then I can go to my partner ministries of finance and give them the return on investments and get more money so keep doing well.

“Keep doing what we are doing and we will push for you in all platforms to showcase the talent that you have and to showcase the brilliance that Zimbabwe has and to tell our stories.”

While the audience were raising suspense around artistes they are attached to, they shocked them after winners were transparently selected from the nominees list.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Nicholas Moyo said Zimbabwean arts were set to remain on top to showcase Zimbabwean talent as a whole for tourist attraction.

“Let me acknowledge the board of National Arts Council of Zimbabwe for taking the leadership and driving to ensure that programmes and projects of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe remain on the top,” he said.

NACZ received over 2 135 entries from artistes covering areas such as Binga, Plumtree, Gwanda, Chinhoyi, Mutare, Marondera, Masvingo, Gweru, Ntabazinduna, Bulawayo and Harare.

Below is the full list of winners:

1 DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer:

Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Teleunga

Outstanding Male Dancer:

Terrence Kapesa in A Kid from Bulawayo

Outstanding Dance Group:

Elysium Magna Dance Theatre in Birth of Christ

Outstanding Dance Choreographer:

Sean Mambwere in Silently Complicated

2 VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work:

Celebrating Together by Taurai Chinofura

Outstanding Mixed Media:

Mysterical Revealer by Terrence Musekiwa

Outstanding Exhibition:

A Book that Cannot be Read by Allison Baker curated by Fadzai Muchemwa

3 SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet:

Obert Dube

Outstanding Comedian:

Mukudzei Kandoro Majoni aka King Kandoro

Outstanding Social Media Skits:

Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi

4 MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Print:

Nyadzombe Nyampenza – Newsday

Outstanding Journalist – Radio:

Owen Madondo – Star FM

Outstanding Journalist – Television:

Colette Musanyera – ZBC

Outstanding – Online Media:

Nash TV

5 THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor:

Shaun Mundawarara as Collymore in The Play that Goes Wrong

Outstanding Actress:

Min’enhle Mguni as Renee Stokes in Heartbreak Mafia

Outstanding Theatrical Production:

Bayethe Nkosi by Umkhathi Theatre

Outstanding Director:

Sue Bolt in The Play that Goes Wrong

6 LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Work:

The Madman on First Street and other stories by David Chasumba

Outstanding Children’s Book:

Sloba and the Chameleonaire by Costa Chayambuka

Outstanding Fiction Book:

The Quality of Mercy by Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu

Outstanding Poetry Book:

Starfish Blossoms by Samantha R Vazhure

7 FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actor:

Searchmore Takavada as Husband in 3 days in March

Outstanding Actress:

Sylvia Mavezere as Wife in 3 days in March

Outstanding Music Video:

Fight For Me by Mann Friday, Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow

Outstanding Screen Production (Television):

Intab’Enkulu Directed by Kuda Bryan Bwititi

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Length Film):

3 Days in March Directed by Kuda Bryan Bwititi

Outstanding Screen Production (Full Length Film):

Ngoda Directed by Joe Njagu and Eddie Sandifolo

8 MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding New Comer:

Leo Magozz, Bling 4 and Brian Jeck

Outstanding Female Musician:

Dorcas Moyo

Outstanding Male Musician:

Emegy Chizanga aka Freeman

Outstanding Song:

Fire Emoji by Tavonga Leo Magombedze (Leo Magozz), Farai Gadzani (Bling 4) and Brian Kadyamarunga (Brian Jeck)

Outstanding Album:

David and Goliath by Emegy Chizanga aka Freeman

9 SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter Of The Year:

X-Mo Squad

Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora:

Tafara Nyatsanza

Arts Service Award:

Davidson S Maruziva

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Barbara Makhalisa Nkala

Arts Personality Award:

Dominic Benhura

People’s Choice Award:

Theophilus Chigumira aka Mai Kirifodhi