Survey puts 500 SMEs under scrutiny

Business Reporter

A SURVEY to ascertain the level of small to medium enterprises’ competitiveness and linkages with buyers and supplies involving 500 SMEs countrywide is underway.

The survey jointly conducted by the National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) and International Trade Centre (ITC) will culminate in the development and publishing of the SME Competitiveness in Zimbabwe handbook.

The survey runs from mid-December to mid-February next year. The findings will assist in proffering relevant policy proposals for the enhancement of the sector’s competitiveness.

“The National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) wishes to advise members of the Small to Medium Enterprises and business community that the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the NCC will jointly undertake a small to medium enterprise competitiveness survey (SMECS),” reads the public notice.

“The survey involving 500 SMEs drawn from all sectors of the economy, covering all districts in Zimbabwe will commerce from mid-December 2022 to early February 2023.”

The survey will among other issues, focus on the SMEs capacity to complete, connect and change, thereby identifying competitiveness gaps.

The specific objectives are to identify the industry specific challenges affecting SMEs, ascertain their level of competitiveness, and determine the level of connectivity of SMEs with buyers, supplies and institutions.

It also seeks to ascertain SMEs capacity to adapt to financial and skills change in the market and ability to innovate.

A 2022 FinScope Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Consumer Survey has revealed that the country’s economy is now dominated largely by micro, small and medium enterprises which contribute up to US$8,6 billion (60 percent) to gross domestic product.

This is despite the findings that only 30 percent of MSMEs have access to electricity, among other challenges, which include lack of business premises and storage facilities.

According to the report, MSMEs continue to be a key pillar driving the country’s economic growth. However, a majority of them still operate informally and face power outages while some are not connected to the grid at all.