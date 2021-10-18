Suspected armed robber beaten to death by angry mob

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A man believed to be part of a gang of armed robbers that has been terrorising Beitbridge residents has died after he was cornered and severely assaulted by a mob in Kwalu 1 suburb (SDP) early Monday morning.

The suspect, believed to be in his early 30s, is said to have failed to escape when the group of four armed men was busted breaking into a house in the suburb around 1am.

Three of his accomplices are said to have vanished into darkness, leaving him at the mercy of the angry residents who have been enduring at least two violent armed robberies on a weekly basis.

It is reported that the group has been targeting foreign currency dealers, smugglers, cigarettes dealers, and local business people, robbing them of valuables and large sums of money.

A source close to the case said the man and his gang were spotted trying to break the steel security gate of a house in Kwalu 1 suburb.

“A mob then rushed to the scene and managed to catch up with the man who was already in the yard. They assaulted and handed him over to the police. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to the injuries,” said the source.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the matter was still being investigated.

“I cannot give you any further details at this stage, investigations are underway,” he said.

Police in Beitbridge have since established a crack team to deal with an upsurge in cases of armed robberies across the district. – @tupeyo