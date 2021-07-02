Suspected car jackers kill woman after a speed chase

The body of the pedestrian lies on the tarmac.

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A HIGH speed chase involving three suspected car jackers and the police from Vehicle Theft Squad resulted in the death of a woman and the injury of her daughter after they were hit by the “flying” vehicle.

The incident happened around 1130am at corner Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa near the Boggie tower in Gweru.

The woman died on the spot while her daughter was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital were her condition is said to be bad.

The woman was hit and flew for about four meters crushing her skull.

Two of the alleged car jackers were arrested while one fled from the scene.