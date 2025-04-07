Suspected cop killers linked to 50 armed robberies. . . 25 committed in 17 days

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)has revealed that the three suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Sergeant Abel Masava are linked to a staggering 50 armed robbery cases, including a 17-day crime spree spanning from 12 to 28 March 2025 in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

In a statement on Monday, Police National Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Albert Munangati (26), Clifford Desmond Nare (33) and Thabo Dube (24) were apprehended following the fatal shooting of Sergeant Abel Masava on March 28 in Sizinda, Bulawayo.

“In total, the suspects are clearing 50 armed robbery cases, including a case which occurred on 10 April 2024 at Fundisi Mine, Umuguza where USD2 704. 00 cash was stolen after the complainant had been attacked by the suspects who were armed with pistols, knives and wooden sticks,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said another notable case occurred at a Cowdray Park fuel service station.

“They are also linked to another robbery case which occurred on 15 March 2025 at a fuel service station in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo where ZAR 186 000 00 was stolen,” said Comm Nyathi.

Meanwhile, the suspects at Western Commonage Magistrates Court on Saturday where they were remanded in custody to 17 April and advised to present their bail applications.-@nyeve14