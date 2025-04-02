Suspected Cop killers nabbed, two die after shootout with police officers

Vusumuzi Dube, Deputy Radar Editor

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have arrested three suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of Sergeant Abel Masava last Friday in Sizinda, Bulawayo.

The late Sgt Masava was shot while attending to a crime scene in the suburb.

In a statement, National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (26), Clifford Desmond Nare (33) and Thabo Dube (24) in connection with the murder case.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (26), Clifford Desmond Nare (33) and Thabo Dube (24) in connection with the murder case. The firearm used to kill the police officer has been recovered from the robbers.

“The suspects are also linked to a spate of armed robbery cases in Bulawayo which occurred between 22 April 2024 and 28 March 2025. On 30 March 2025 detectives received information which linked a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AGG 8380 to the murder case and a spate of armed robbery cases in Bulawayo.

“The detectives tracked the vehicle leading to the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati. The suspect implicated the other suspects leading to their arrest and recovery of five firearms, National Browning pistol, Blow F92 Blank pellet gun, Long Rifle 12GA 76/3 inch long, Vizor Pistol, shotgun and a sword,” said Comm Nyathi.

Two other suspects, Sipho Ncube (24) and Dumisani Ndlovu (32) tried to escape resulting in a shoot-out with detectives along Harrow Street, Sauerstown, Bulawayo. The two suspects died upon admission at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

“The suspects are being linked to 25 cases of armed robbery including a case which occurred at a supermarket in New Luveve on 28 December 2024, where cash and three cellphones were stolen and another robbery case which occurred at a funeral parlour in Kelvin North, Bulawayo on 10 February 2025 where US$3 608 and ZAR 21 130 cash and a cell phone were stolen.

“The suspects are also clearing a case of robbery which occurred at a service station at corner Nketa Drive and Rangemore Road on 02 March 2025 where a shotgun and a cellphone were stolen. Investigations have revealed that the suspects were targeting service stations (fuel), liquor outlets, supermarkets, funeral parlous and gas operators,” reads the statement.

Comm Nyathi thanked members of the public for providing positive information which led to the arrest of the suspects.