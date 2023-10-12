Suspected donkey thief axed to death

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

A 47-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man is lucky to be alive after being axed by four men who accused him of stealing their donkey.

Witness Sibanda is battling for life at Gokwe Hospital.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Sibanda was at a tuck shop in Village Mafa under Chief Nemangwe when he was approached by Blessed Mafa, Bright Mafa, Bhoidho Mafa and Dashday Siziba who were armed with an assortment of weapons including axes, knobkerries and machetes.

“They accused him of having stolen a donkey belonging to one of them, leading to a misunderstanding. One of the suspects struck Sibanda with an axe in the head and he fell unconscious, bleeding profusely,” said Insp Mahoko.

While the accused fled the scene, Sibanda was rushed to Gokwe Hospital where he is battling for life.

“Once again we urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when resolving disputes to avoid unnecessary loss of lives. We also appeal to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the trio to approach the nearest police station,’ said Inspector Mahoko