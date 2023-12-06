Suspected taxi driver killer hands self to police

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A man who is suspected to have been involved in the killing of a taxi driver in Zvishavane has handed himself to police.

Maphios Mativenga of Birthday suburb in Zvishavane surrendered himself to police in the company of his lawyer and is assisting police with investigations.

According to Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the taxi driver had gone missing for days before his body was found in the abandoned vehicle.

“Simbarashe Moyo (28) a taxi driver had gone missing with his taxi, a Honda Fit Hybrid motor vehicle and was reported missing on 1 December. On the 3rd of December, a vehicle matching the description of the missing vehicle was found abandoned in Mudereri Village at a deserted homestead,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police discovered Moyo’s body lying at the back seat with multiple injuries and bruises all over and blood dripping from the nose.

Police also discovered a wallet containing US$94 cash and identification particulars of the deceased.

“The body was taken to Zvishavane District Hospital and on the same day at around 1PM, a suspect surrendered himself to police in the company of his lawyer. And investigations are underway. There are claims that the now deceased was lured and assaulted for being in a love affair with a married woman,” said Inspector Mahoko.