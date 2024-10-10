Suspects behind US$4 MILLION BANK HEIST NAMED: Police rope in Interpol

Online writer

Police have roped in Interpol to help track down six armed robbers who got away with over US$4,4 million

in a bank heist in Bulawayo last week.

The six robbers are believed to be local criminals residing in South Africa. Crack teams have since been deployed to Bulawayo and other nearby towns and cities to investigate the heist, arguably the biggest in Zimbabwe’s history.

The gang is linked to several robberies countrywide including the raid on a cash-in-transit vehicle transporting nearly 12kg of gold worth US$675 000 from How Mine to Fidelity Printers and Refiners in October 2022.

They are also suspected of robbing financial institutions, money transfer agents, wholesalers and grocery shops among others between May and October last year.

In Bulawayo alone, the gang reportedly got away with over US$858 000 and R508 000 in five raids within four months.

The suspects are Elijah Vumbunu alias Mupositori, David Sawadye, Israel Zulu, Kudakwashe Mudzingwa alias Umbro, Takafa Vumbunu alias Naison Mahembe, Paul Chinake and Brian Murape.

Previous investigations revealed that after committing the crimes the gang would flee to South Africa.

Elijah Vumbunu is alleged to be operating a trucking business and living in plush suburbs in South Africa.