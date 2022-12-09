Suspended Victoria Falls mayor flouts bail conditions

Chronicle Reporter

VICTORIA Falls mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini who is on bail for fraud charges is reportedly violating his bail conditions as he has been frequenting council offices despite being ordered by the High Court not to interfere with witnesses and evidence.

The Chronicle also learnt that by going to his office at the council offices, Dlamini (53), who is a councillor for Ward 9 in Victoria Falls, is violating a directive by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works to all local authorities last year, that all council officials and management staff arrested and with pending cases in court should not be reinstated to office until the cases are finalised.

Dlamini was arrested in October by a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) crack team on charges of fraud involving a commercial stand valued at over US$90 000.

The magistrates’ court had denied him bail on the grounds that there was no guarantee that if released, the accused would not interfere with evidence.

Through his lawyer Mr Givemore Mvhiringi of Mvhiringi and Associates, Dlamini appealed to the High Court and Justice Maxwell Takuva last month admitted him on $50 000 bail pending trial.

The full bail conditions were that he should continue residing at 506 Arcacia Road in Victoria Falls, not interfere with State witnesses, evidence and investigations, report once weekly every Friday at Victoria Falls Police Station and surrender travel documents as part of his bail conditions.

Council workers expressed concern when Dlamini for the past two weeks has been frequenting the office and spending the day going about his mayoral duties, using the official vehicle and driver and sometimes leaving with piles of documents.

Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube confirmed the developments but could not comment further.

“Yes it’s true that the mayor has been coming to the office and requesting the mayoral vehicle, but I cannot comment on the issue as that will be prejudicial to the case at hand. However, we wrote to the Ministry of Local Government and we are waiting for a response and guidance on the matter,” said Mr Dube.

The directive from the Ministry of Local Government seen by this publication stated that the Ministry had noted with great concern that several councillors and senior management of local authorities across Zimbabwe have appeared before the courts of law for corruption and council land mismanagement crimes.

The Ministry stated that while the bail conditions do no restrict an accused from going back to work and resuming normal duties, conditions indicate that there should not be interference with witnesses, intimidation thereof or subsequent suspension of any witnesses or potential witnesses and going back to work and resuming normal duties infringes upon these bail conditions.

The Ministry also further noted a growing trend across local authorities that councillors were passing resolutions and making structural changes that would ultimately influence ongoing investigations in favour of those facing criminal charges.

“The Ministry of Local Government appeals to all local authorities to exercise good corporate governance and ethical conduct by not reinstating individuals who are in the midst of ongoing investigations and criminal offences.

“The Ministry of Local Government, therefore, states categorically that all councillors and senior management who interfere with ongoing investigations shall meet the full wrath of the law.

The Ministry said attainment of vision 2030 requires well administered local authorities whose focus is on excellence in service delivery, high standards of governance with zero tolerance on corruption.

A comment could not be obtained From Dlamini.

Allegations against Dlamini are that he misrepresented to Victoria Falls City Council when he purported to be Valentine Munyaradzi Maseko so that he could benefit from a stand despite having benefited before.

It is alleged that on 15 August 2022 the accused in his capacity as mayor unlawfully and intentionally made a misrepresentation and purported to be Valentine Munyaradzi Maseko from whom he had in 2003 purchased Stand Number 1139 under the Wood Road Housing Scheme.

Dlamini was supposed to pay a deposit of US$25 000 and paid US$10 000 with the balance supposed to be paid within five days.

After failing to raise the balance, Dlamini allegedly paid ZW$7, 5 million through a bank transfer.

Zacc, which was in the city investigating suspicions of corruption, picked the anomaly leading to Dlamini’s arrest.

The local authority was allegedly prejudiced of US$15 000 and a potential prejudice of US$66 462.