Suspended Zifa board clutches association purse

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE suspended Zifa board remains unwilling to allow the secretariat to access the association’s funds at the bank resulting in the secretariat failing to abide by a resolution to pay match day fees for lower league referees on behalf of clubs.

When Fifa and Caf released the US$1,8 million Covid-19 relief fund last year, Zifa allocated its structures varying amounts with US$66 000 being set aside to pay referees from Division One to three as well as those officiating women football matches.

Yesterday, acting Zifa chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela wrote to the 19 members directly involved with lower league football advising them of the new referees’ fees which have however, been described as astronomical by football administrators and owners of clubs.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to inform your revered office that match officials fees have been pegged as follows:-

Please note that these amounts can be paid in ZW$ as per prevailing auction rate,” wrote Gwesela.

Asked if Zifa was now reneging on its position of meeting referees’ fees or if the money has since been diverted to other use, Gwesela said he has no idea what the association really has at the bank.

“We don’t have access to association funds,” said Gwesela.

Club owners and administrators especially from Division Two going downwards said the figures will further empty their already dwindling financial reserves which they were using to keep their teams afloat.

“I am yet to know of a Division Two or Three club that pays its players US$30 per game.

Teams now need an unnegotiable US$80 per match every week to pay referees which is too much for teams funded by individuals, maybe company sponsored teams can afford these figures.

It would have been better if Zifa met us halfway using the Covid relief fund allocated for this purpose,” said an administrator with a Division Two club.

Zimbabwe Women Super League boss Barbara Chikosi in June told our Harare Bureau that her league will not only be meeting clubs’ Covid-19 health protocols but will also provide transport for its clubs as well as paying referees’ fees.

Women football received a total of US$500 000 from the Fifa Covid-19 relief fund.