Suspended Zifa executive committee to release SRC dossier

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The suspended Zifa executive committee has threatened to release a dossier allegedly exposing behind the scenes “shenanigans” by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Zifa said the bare it all document, titled “The untold story, Zifa and SRC” will be released before Friday, according to a statement by the suspended executive committee.

“The board has resolved to now publish a dossier titled “The untold story Zifa and SRC” where all behind the scenes shenanigans by the SRC and its advisors shall be exposed and evidence with regards to SRC allegations shall be shared to prove the board’s innocence in the absence of the SRC’s own.

“The detailed document on SRC shenanigans will be shared with the senior government offices, media and the public together with annexures before the 31st of December 2021,” read the statement.

It said it has been informed by some that they must just accept the “illegal suspension and move on since defending themselves or clearing their names is an act of fighting government”.

Further, the suspended executive committee says it’s aware of false insinuations that the suspensions have blessings from the highest office in the land.

“The Zifa executive committee would, however, like to set the record straight that it is no way fighting government (and) neither is it fighting the highest office in the land. The Zifa board respects the government and the country’s leadership and has never acted in ways that suggest otherwise.

“The latest attempt to play the Zifa board against the powers that be are therefore only desperate efforts by the SRC and its band of “advisors” to solicit support from the government on their indefensible acts. The board is also willing to present itself any day to any government office to show evidence of its innocence and hope the SRC can avail their own proof.”