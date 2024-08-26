Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England manager dies aged 76

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76, his family has said.

Eriksson had pancreatic cancer and at the beginning of the year revealed he only had a year to live “at best”.

“Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away,” his family said in a statement. “After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family.”

The Swede became the first foreign manager of the England men’s football team in 2001, coaching the so-called “golden generation” of players including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

During his career, he managed a string of high-profile European clubs such as Benfica, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio.

Eriksson left the England role after the 2006 World Cup and would later manage Mexico and the Ivory Coast, as well as English clubs Manchester City and Leicester City.

Due to his health issues, he stepped down as sporting director at Swedish club Karlstad in February 2023.

After announcing his cancer diagnosis, Eriksson was granted his lifelong wish when he led out Liverpool Legends, as they played in a charity match against Ajax at Anfield in March.

He described that moment as “absolutely beautiful” and a “huge memory” in his life, with Liverpool winning the game 4-2. – SOURCE: SkyNews