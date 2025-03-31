SWAN Music Fest lights up Bulawayo

Langalakhe Mabena, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Christmas seemed to have arrived early for thousands of live music enthusiasts who were treated to an unforgettable night at the SWAN Music Festival on Saturday evening. The event, held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, saw local and regional artistes take to the stage, delivering electrifying performances to an audience of over 4 000 people.

The festival marked the official launch of the SWAN cigarette range. Entry to the event was affordably priced at $1, which included two packs of Swan cigarettes. The launch followed similar events in Beitbridge, Mutare, and Harare.

A line-up of local music heavyweights graced the stage, including Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Sandra Ndebele, Awa Khiwe, Insimbi ZeZhwane, Iyasa, Ma9nine, and DJ Mzoe. The Harare contingent was led by legendary Sungura icon Alick Macheso, alongside Andy Muridzo, Shinsoman, Winky D, and King Shaddy. Their performances kept the massive crowd entertained well into the early hours of the morning.

Adding a regional flair to the event were South African stars, including hip-hop sensation Kwesta, Umlando hit-maker Toss, and Murumba Pitch’s Maeywon. Botswana’s Vee Mampeezy also made an energetic appearance, much to the delight of fans.

The event kicked off at 5pm with Andy Muridzo, who delivered a solid performance before dashing off to another event in Gokwe. He was followed by Iyasa, who wowed the audience with their signature fusion of traditional dances, Amarabi, and Pantsula moves. Their high-energy routine set the stage for Sandra Ndebele and Ma9nine, both of whom delivered impressive sets.

At around 10pm, Germany-based rap queen Awa Khiwe took to the stage, commanding attention with her powerful performance of hits including Rap Gandaganda. Speaking after her set, Awa Khiwe expressed her excitement at performing in Zimbabwe.

“It feels amazing to be home and to perform for such a massive crowd. I was thrilled to see people singing along to my music,” she said.

Mzansi star Toss followed with an electrifying performance that had the crowd hyped, especially the ladies, as he showed off his signature dance moves and chiselled six-pack while performing Umlando. Murumba Pitch’s Maeywon kept the energy levels high with his melodic set before South African hip-hop heavyweight Kwesta took over.

Kwesta had the audience singing along as he performed some of his biggest hits, including Ngudu featuring Cassper Nyovest, Mayibabo, and Ngiyazifela Ngawe.

Botswana’s Vee Mampeezy, one of the night’s standout acts, made a dramatic entrance by walking through the crowd before taking the stage at midnight. His electrifying performance was one of the highlights of the event.

“It’s truly an honour to be back in Zimbabwe, especially in Bulawayo. My first-ever performance outside Botswana was here 20 years ago. The energy from the crowd was insane — I’ve performed in stadiums back home, but I’ve never seen such an excited audience,” said Vee Mampeezy, who closed his set with his hit song Selector.

Winky D took to the stage at 1am, delivering a flawless two-hour performance packed with back-to-back hits, leaving fans in awe. At 3am, sungura legend Alick Macheso — affectionately known as “Cheso Power” — stepped on stage. With his signature bass guitar in hand, he treated fans to a spectacular three-hour performance, wrapping up the festival at sunrise at 6am.

The SWAN Music Festival was nothing short of a spectacular celebration of music, talent, and culture, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next edition.