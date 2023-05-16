Sweden allocates US$5.8 million to UNICEF Zim

Her Excellency Ms Åsa Pehrson, Ambassador of Sweden in Zimbabwe and Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe. - pic cred Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Twitter page

Her Excellency Ms Åsa Pehrson, Ambassador of Sweden in Zimbabwe and Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe, signed today a funding agreement of US$5.8 million to support child protection programmes in Zimbabwe.

The event at the Residence of the Swedish Ambassador was graced by the presence of Mr Simon Masanga, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare.

Worldwide children experience various forms of violence, exploitation, and abuse. It happens in every country and even in the places children should be most protected – their homes and schools.

Violence against children can be physical, emotional, or sexual. The COVID pandemic has shown us that children can experience online violence. And in many cases, children suffer at the hands of the people they trust.

Zimbabwe has made substantial progress on many child protection issues, including through the recent adoption of legislation criminalising child marriage, progress in the level of birth registration and the roll-out of a child friendly justice system.

Nevertheless, as is the case in many other countries in the world, including in Zimbabwe, child protection issues remain a concern.

Almost two out of every three children experience some form of violent discipline. Nearly one third of children as young as five up to 17 years are working.

Of them, more than one out of ten working under hazardous conditions. One in three girls under 18 experience sexual violence leading to teen pregnancy and early marriage. Twenty one percent of girls aged 15-18 are married or in unions.

“Government of Zimbabwe is committed to addressing all forms of violence against children to ensure that every child grows in a safe, secure and protective environment,” said Mr Simon Masanga, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

“Our aim is to create a Zimbabwe fit for children through strategic partnerships and to expand child protection financing through the Child Protection Fund. Government expresses its gratitude to the people of Sweden for the continued financial support towards the protection of vulnerable persons in Zimbabwe over the years.

“The support rendered today will go a long way in improving the wellbeing of children, particularly those who are marginalised and vulnerable.”

Through its US$5.8 million funding to UNICEF, Sweden will support the efforts of the Government of Zimbabwe in five programme areas that are critical to protect children against violence, abuse and exploitation: (1) access to response services for the most vulnerable children through the National Case Management System; (2) prevention of Violence Against Children and Gender Based Violence through interventions that address harmful practices, social and gender norms and behavioural drivers of violence; (3) access to justice for children; (4) access to birth registration services; and (5) policy, legal and regulatory framework improvements.

“Sweden believes that an efficient protection is essential to the children’s wellbeing because, as vulnerable people, they are more exposed to issues of mistreatment, exploitation, discrimination and violence”, said Her Excellency Ms Åsa Pehrson, Ambassador of Sweden in Zimbabwe.

The funding from Sweden will be used primarily in ten districts: Binga, Chiredzi, Bulilima, Buhera, Zvishavane, Mbire, Epworth, Beitbridge, Mutasa and Bulawayo.

The districts have been selected based on the following key deprivation factors: urban, rural, and peri-urban locations; poorest and vulnerable districts; districts prone to climate shocks; and remote districts to address the leave no one behind dimension.

The Swedish funding is part of the Child Protection Fund III, a multi-donor fund mechanism which is open to all partners interested in supporting the efforts of the Government of Zimbabwe to provide a safe and secure protective environment for children to grow up in.

“Sweden has been a long-term partner and donor to the protection sector in Zimbabwe. We are grateful to the Government of Sweden for this new contribution that will enable the fulfilment and realisation of children’s rights to protection in Zimbabwe. We hope that many other countries will soon follow Sweden’s example and join the Child Protection Fund,” said Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe.

The signature of the agreement between Sweden and UNICEF coincides with the launch by UNICEF of a communication campaign on child protection focusing particularly on birth registration, children with disabilities, community childcare workers and child friendly justice.