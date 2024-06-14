Sweet Boys pray for a miracle

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

ARENEL only resumed training on Wednesday ahead of their away clash with Simba Bhora tomorrow, but that has not stopped them from believing they can get something from their trip to Shamva.

Coach Farai Tawachera, has adopted a positive approach to the encounter.

“We have not had the best of preparations ahead of this game, but football being football, if we put our minds to it, we might come out with something,” said Tawachera.

Quizzed on the reasons for resuming training on Wednesday, Tawachera swept everything under the carpet.

“The boys have been on a break just like any other team. We met on Wednesday and discussed what we need to do in our next game and we are raring to go,” said Tawachera.

However, Zimpapers Sports Hub has it on good authority that the club is struggling to pay players who had since taken industrial action.

Despite returning to training, the players are yet to be paid their dues. They will be hoping for a miracle against their highly fancied opponents on Saturday.

They might take hope from the fact that Simba Bhora have not done well against teams from Bulawayo this season, although the poor results were in Bulawayo and not in Shamva.

Simba Bhora lost 3-2 to Chicken and also lost 1-0 to Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs.