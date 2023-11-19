Sweswe concedes relegation loss

Patrick Chitumba at Bata Stadium

Black Rhinos 3-2 Sheasham FC

GWERU based Sheasham FC sank deeper into the relegation zone following their loss to Army side Black Rhinos FC in a Premiership match played at Ascot Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

Both teams came into the match desperately needing a win and retain their hopes of surviving relegation with the army side walking away with the three points in a temper-filled match.

Sheasham FC are on 35 points while Black Rhinos have moved to 35 points but have a superior goal difference as compared to the Construction Boys.

Sheasham FC who were the away team as Black Rhinos is using Bata Stadium as its home ground is now deep in the relegation zone with their coach Lizwe Sweswe coming short of admitting that they had lost the battle to stay in the league come 2024.

“Look, we tried our best but we conceded from two set pieces and we didn’t defend very well. I have got a feeling that our chances of survival are very low. I don’t know, we will see the next match. I as a coach I think I have tried and sometimes failing after having tried is the best way forward,” he said.

Black Rhinos coach Saul Chaminuka said the battle was not yet over.

“The win sees us to the next game and we need to win it. Since the beginning of the season I have been telling my players that we need all the points. If we had won many games we would not be fighting relegation,” he said.

Chaminuka said there is need to bring VAR in the league to ensure Fair Play.

The match started with Black Rhinos taking the game to the Construction Boys’ half and were rewarded after 10 minutes through a Lot Chiwunga goal.

Chiwunga was picked by Garikai Dematsika’s cross before firing a shot TO the far right corner beating Sheasham FC goalkeeper Elton Sibanda.

After 28 minutes Sheasham FC was awarded a penalty after Liberty Masveure was brought down in the box by Chelsea Nyakope while in a scoring position.

Bulawayo based Referee Thembinkosi Sibanda pointed to the spot and William Stima made no mistake beating Black Rhinos goalkeeper Lenon Gonese.

On the stroke of half time Black Rhinos took the lead after Nyakope slotted home a freekick from Sylon Chikwerengwe.

Sheasham FC equalised in the 64th minute through a goal by Physiwell Madhazi.

It was a beautiful build up from the back engineered by substitute Tanaka Chidhobha.

In the 67th minute, Black Rhinos had an Evans Kamutema goal disallowed by referee Sibanda who blew the whistle citing an infringement on Sheasham FC goalkeeper Sibanda.

A scuffle ensured between Black Rhinos technical team, players and the referee before police intervened.

The match resumed after three minutes of stoppage and Black Rhinos again took the lead through a Valentine Katsande rebound from goalkeeper Sibanda who failed to deal with a freekick from Nyakope after 80 minutes.

Meanwhile Hwange held FC Platinum to a 1-1 draw at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Teams

BLACK RHINOS: Lenon Gonese, Chelsea Nyakope, Gift Saunyama, Allen Gahadzikwa, Daren Mutimuzunze, Garikai Dematsika, Kuda Nyakudanga, Valentine Katsande, Lot Chiwunga, Evans Katema, Sylon Chikwerengwe (Mctonomy Mahodobi 75th minute)

SHEASHAM: Elton Sibanda, Collin Kwaramba, Physiwell Madhazi, Liberty Masveure, William Stima, David Mangesi, Leonard Jani, Roy Useni, Thubelihle Jubane, Polyester Shoko (Stanely Mhare 62nd minute), Tafadzwa Marira (Tanaka Chidhobha 62nd minute)