Online Writer

Lizwe Sweswe has been appointed the new Sheasham head coach taking over from John Nyikadzino who has been relieved of his duties.

Sweswe who recently resigned as Bulawayo Chiefs coach signed a two- and half-year contract with the mandate of saving Sheasham from relegation.

Sheasham are second from bottom with just one win and nine draws in 14 matches. Sweswe’s first assignment will be away to ZPC Kariba at the weekend.