Swift action prevents disaster as truck carrying dangerous chemicals catches fire

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

A timely intervention averted disaster after a truck carrying various industrial ‘dangerous’ chemicals caught fire in Bulawayo’s Belmont Industrial Wednesday.

The fire incident occurred at about 9:30AM leading to a swift reaction by the Bulawayo Fire Brigade Department, Environmental Management Agency and the companies involved.

EMA confirmed the spillage saying it covered a covered 780 square metres and the area is now under rehabilitation and monitoring.

Details on the types of chemicals that were being transported are yet to be ascertained.

“The EMA would like to inform members of the public about a chemical related fire incident that occurred on the 29th of May 2024 at 9:3AM. A truck carrying various industrial chemicals caught fire outside Acol Chemicals located at 37 Plumtree Road, Belmont in Bulawayo. Approximately 780 square metres of an area in front of Acol Chemicals and Techiad Products companies was affected in the process,” reads EMA statement.

“The Fire Department and EMA are assisting Acol Chemical (owner of chemicals) and Biddulphs (transporter) in the cleaning up of the affected area in line with Section 73 of the Environmental Management Act CAP 20:27 which prohibits the discharge of hazardous substances into the environment and places the responsibility of rehabilitating and restoring the affected area on the polluter.”

Following the spillage, EMA is urging members of the public to exercise due diligence and caution to avert.

“Not attempting drawing the spilled substance. Most of the substances can be very dangerous. In the case of fuel, it is highly flammable and may explode. Taking heed of the instructions or guidance given by inspectors on site and any other office of authority,” reads the statement.

EMA assured that everything is under control and the affected area is undergoing cleaning and monitoring.

@nqotshili