Swimming short course gala on

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

LOCAL swimmers will take to the Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association (Basa) short course gala at the City Pool on Sunday.

More than 100 swimmers, mostly juniors are expected to compete at the event that will start in the morning.

All clubs affiliated to the Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association will compete.

These include Penguins, Crusaders, Stingrays, School of Swimming, Falcon and visiting Zambezi Tigers.

Hosting of the short course gala will this time be done for a day.

Previous editions were held over two days.

Organisers said they opted for a day’s competition as they cited a busy swimming schedule this season that has got many swimmers occupied.

Swimmers, in particular the juniors, will be given a chance to break records and be of good standing as they aim to compete at bigger competitions, according to the Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association chairman, Phawulani Ngwenya, in an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub on Friday.

“The Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association will be hosting the short course gala on Sunday. This is an event where swimmers will have a chance to break records. They will have a chance to analyse their performance and get to improve on their personal best as well,” said Ngwenya.

He said this is a big event, one not to be missed.

“We expect swimmers from the age of 11. The young ones are suited for the short course. This time around, we have a packed swimming season, in particular in schools. But, at the short course gala, we expect a good show,” he said.

