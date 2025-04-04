Swiss Embassy strengthens Zimbabwe’s creative sector through art initiatives

Bulawayo Mayor, Senator David Coltart (left) with Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe H. E Stephane Rey (centre) at the Large City Hall on Thursday

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

The Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe has launched an artistic initiative aimed at celebrating the country’s rich cultural heritage while promoting sustainability.

The latest expression of this commitment is the Art and Ecology Laboratory of Ideas Exhibition, which was officially opened on Thursday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Stephane Rey, reaffirmed Switzerland’s dedication to supporting the arts.

“We are committed to championing art and sustainability through creative, collaborative initiatives, especially under the Swiss Support to Arts Development in Zimbabwe (SSADZA) Fund. This is because art drives social change, civic engagement, and environmental awareness, particularly through visionary projects like the Art and Ecology Laboratory of Ideas, which merge artistic expression with ecological consciousness.”

As part of the exhibition, Ambassador Rey donated an Art and Ecology piece to Bulawayo Mayor Senator David Coltart, symbolising a shared vision for sustainability.

The exhibition showcases how creativity can transform waste materials into meaningful artistic expressions, sparking conversations on sustainability and urban resilience. According to Richard Nyamanhindi, the Embassy of Switzerland’s Communication and Culture Officer: “The exhibition highlights the power of creativity to reimagine waste, fostering discussions on sustainability and urban resilience. These innovative artworks not only promote environmental consciousness but also explore how public art can become an integral part of civic life, inspiring engagement and change.”

He further revealed that the project aims to collaborate with City Councils and the Ministry of Local Government to place these artworks in public spaces across Zimbabwe, turning them into symbols of sustainability and community pride.

The exhibition features works by renowned artists such as Victor Nyakauru, Clive Mukucha, Shalom Kufakwatenzi, Tinotenda Chivhinge, Nothando Chiwanga, and Damien Grant, and is curated by Laura Fungai Ganda of Creative Lounge Trust.

A unique aspect of the exhibition will be an interactive art disruption by Bulawayo-based artist Fisani Nkomo, adding a dynamic and thought-provoking element to the showcase.

In addition to the exhibition, the Embassy of Switzerland, in partnership with Stimulus Africa Foundation, recently announced the awardees for the first open call of the SSADZA Fund.

The selected projects span various artistic disciplines, including a short film featuring a multi-generational cast and crew that addresses important cultural themes, support for festivals that highlight musicians with disabilities and celebrate Zimbabwean culture through music and a fusion of poetry, digital art, and fashion to promote artistic expression.

Among the awardees are Makanaka Mavengere, Jesese Mungoshi, Steven Chigorimbo, Charlene Mangweni-Furusa, Thuthukani Ndlovu, Chipo Muchegwa, Pauline Gundidza, Sithandazile Gumbo, Vuyo Brown, and Jacqueline Mpofu. Art organisations POVO Afrika and Ndau Festival of the Arts (NdaFA) were also selected.

The SSADZA Fund will issue two calls per year for the next four years, providing ongoing opportunities for Zimbabwean artistes. To assist aspiring applicants, the Embassy and Stimulus Africa Foundation will soon organise an Application Process Workshop.

