“Synergies critical in developing film industry”

President Mnangagwa flanked by Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Prof Amon Murwira, receives a token of appreciation at the Varsity Film Expo yesterday (Picture by Simangaliso Gwebu)

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ATTENDEES at the ongoing Varsity Film Expo that ends today have expressed the need for cooperation by film practitioners, academics and the business industry in order for the film industry to bloom.

Over the past decades, the country’s film industry has not made meaningful development which has seen those involved failing to live off their talents.

The expo that is taking place at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) was launched on Monday by President Mnangagwa who implored players in the film industry to use their creative productions to change adverse perceptions and project a positive national image.

On Tuesday, film industry players, academics and the business industry engaged in a discussion on how best they can help develop the film sector.

Film producer Priscilla Sithole said there is a challenge where many film students are failing to execute the targeted goals of the

programme when they head to the practical level.

“When we are taking interns to our organisations, the issue is that there is a lack of practical minds. There’s a problem of then having to start afresh and teach the person because what many learn at universities isn’t what’s on the ground, thus universities and colleges should be capacitated in terms of theatrical work,” Sithole suggested.

Dean of Students at Great Zimbabwe Sarafina Mudavanhu said they are on course to address such issues as seen with their campus radio that is fully run by students who are assisted by veteran arts gurus.

“We at Great Zimbabwe noted that after training our students, they go empty-handed so to address such issues, we’ve developments like the establishment of a campus radio manned by students.

“We’re headhunting for experience where we’re hiring film players from actors to instrument makers as we need the experience to produce ‘real’ people,” said Mudavanhu.

Pick Nkomwa from Nkomwa Foundation Trust, a disability organisation based in Gwanda said the film industry should be conducive for people with disabilities.

“As a disability organisation we are here to see how best the talent from people with disabilities can be fully utilised to grow the film industry. The engagements have been quite helpful and we hope to grow

from here,” he said.

Said newly licensed television station 3K TV general manager Emmanuel Nyamayedenga: “We are entering new spaces. The lost hope is that people created content and had not many spaces to showcase their art.

The competition that is coming from broadcasting will offer opportunities to be employed and exercise academic knowledge.” – @mthabisi_mthire