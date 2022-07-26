Synergies in hybrid horticulture seeds to benefit Matabeleland farmers

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

A provider of agricultural science and technology, Syngenta AG is working with farmers in Matabeleland through providing hybrid horticulture seeds and chemicals as part of its strategy to promote horticulture growth.

In an interview, Syngenta sales agronomist for Matabeleland Ms Annette Mutetwa said synergies with farmers are critical as the company is moving with the Government’s Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan in helping to improve food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources.

“Our contribution in promoting horticulture growth as we move with the Government’s horticulture recovery plan is to work closely with farmers through provision of excellent vegetable hybrid seeds and chemicals as well as readily available technical advice,” said Miss Mutetwa.

“We hope to partner with communities to self-sustaining and develop demo plots where training sessions can take place.”

The Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan is part of Government initiatives under Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy (2020-2025) to transform agriculture from a US$5,2 billion to a US$8,2 billion sector, contributing 20 percent of gross domestic product by 2025 in line with the vision of making Zimbabwe an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Sygenta held a field day on Friday at a demo plot owned by Adventist Development and Relief Agents (ADRA) in Montgomery, Umguza District and pledged to work closely with farmers to promote horticulture growth in Matabeleland.

“Synergies are very important to Syngenta. We hope to create long lasting synergies with our local Matabeleland farmers through more of these field days,” she said.

ADRA is located in Umguza District and the centre was established as a demo plot where Umguza horticulture famers can learn different techniques of farming.

The centre is equipped with a cold room to provide farmers with a facility to store their products before sending to the export and local market.

Umguza was known for its ability to supply Bulawayo and other parts of the country with horticulture produce and its contribution was hindered by challenges, which include shortage of finance and also post-harvest losses.

And Zimbabwe at large was the exporter of horticulture produce, which include flowers, fruits and other vegetables.

The Government and other stakeholders have partnered to bring back the glory through horticulture farmer training, financing and also linking farmers to the market.