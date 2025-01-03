T-man Xpress ushers Bulawayo into 2025

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

South Africa’s amapiano vocalist T-man Xpress wowed revellers at Ko-Samuriwo Pub and Grill on New Year’s Day and promised to return to the country saying he was charmed by his first Zimbabwean act.

The rain did not deter T-man Xpress from delivering a sterling, flawless performance, with the crowd singing along to most of his tracks. Despite patrons paying a cover charge to enter the popular venue, it was packed to the brim as hundreds came to welcome the New Year.

T-man Xpress came on stage at 1 AM and performed some of his hit songs such as Imnandi Lento, Imali Ikhona and Amasango, among others. The crowd had already been energised as DJ Mzoe and other local artistes had set the stage for the party.

In an interview after his performance, T-man Xpress said he was charmed by the reception of his music.

“I didn’t know that so many people know my music in Zimbabwe. There are a lot of people that know my music and that was the highlight for me. When I check my Spotify top areas, Bulawayo is always there, so I see the connection better when I’m here,” said T-man Xpress.

“My take-home is that people are singing along to my music. I don’t want to lie. I will speak about this the whole night, even to my family; I would say I went to Zimbabwe and people are singing my songs.”

He described Zimbabweans as highly hospitable and expressed a desire to have more shows in the country. T-man Xpress said he was even surprised by the environment, saying it is very different from what is portrayed by media.

“This is my first time in Zimbabwe. People are amazing; the things that we see in the news and what I have seen here are totally different. I was expecting something else,” said T-man Xpress.

“In 2025, expect more music and more visits to Zimbabwe. I don’t want to lie. I’m surprised, I had a different perspective from what is obtaining.”

Despite Ko-Samuriwo Pub and Grill being in Luveve suburb, T-man Xpress said was impressed by its modern architectural designs. The venue has a VIP lounge and a general site for members of the public.

“This place is in the ghetto but it’s a dope place. I have never seen so many people in an establishment like this. Everything is interconnected, whether you are in the VIP or upstairs or in the general area; it was one thing. When I was on stage, I wanted to see whether people would vibe like people out there. It was one thing; I could not see the difference,” he said.

T-man Xpress was also impressed with the turnout for the New Year’s celebrations.

“You guys turn up! What I saw outside there, were guys on top of cars. I have never seen that in South Africa. Yes, we turn up; we are wild but you guys appreciate it. In South Africa, it’s different; people are minding their own business, but here, people are united,” he said.

Brian Samuriwo, the proprietor of the venue, said the popularity of Ko-Samuriwo Pub and Grill is due to the fact that they have made the place a community project.

“With what we are doing in the community, many people are supporting our initiatives. Also, this is a new vibe and people always like a new vibe. Our services and our prices could also be attracting the numbers. We have to continue giving people what they want and that is how we aim to continue running this business,” said Samuriwo.

He said he deliberately brought T-man Xpress to Luveve as Bulawayo residents have a connection with South African music. — @nqotshili