T20 cricket tourney to raise funds for rhino protection

Michael Magoronga

Kwekwe Sports Club will be the place to be this weekend where a two-day T-20 cricket tournament will be held.

The two-day tournament started on Saturday and ends today (Sunday) and will feature six teams drawn from across the country that will battle it out in the shortest format of cricket.

Warthogs (Triangle), Bulawayo Busters, Zimbabwe Over50, Midlands Select, Kwekwe Queens and Barbarians from Harare will compete in the tournament.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Midlands Black Rhino Conservancy (MBRC) with the funds channeled towards preservation of the black-rhinos at the conservancy.

The Conservancy is home to the rare species of black rhino and other wild animals.

Kwekwe Sports Club is home to the Mid-West Rhinos cricket franchise, named after the animal.

Conservator Mr Brilliant Chibura said he was elated that the annual tournament is back after being disturbed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Over the years, Kwekwe Sports Club has greatly supported the MBRC through this tournament. But they were disturbed by the pandemic and I am glad that the tournament is back,” he said.

Funds raised are handed to the MBRC management committee who will use it to repair rhino protection equipment, purchase fuel for monitoring trips as well as scout uniforms among other consumables.