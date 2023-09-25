T3rry Tempo addresses depression in debut EP

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The highly awaited Moments EP by Bulawayo’s golden kid T3rry Tempo, which addresses depression, is about to be released.

The eight-track EP will be released on October 10 on various digital platforms and as a series of singles on other platforms, with the purpose of the artists ensuring that each track receives the critical acclaim it deserves.

The tracks are Intro, Happy times (Mufaro) with Loshy, Way Beyond with T-K (a Nigerian Duet), Emotional with Thiia and Nyrfa (Australian and French vocalists), produced by Loshy, Doink, Moments, They know wassup, MajorOverThere, and Milkshake with Raynon, produced by Pyc3.

T3rry Tempo said the EP will also be launched on a number of the country’s radio stations.

“The project will have three music videos and eight visualizers and two performances. The EP on platforms like YouTube will be released but by bit starting with the intro dropping from the 10th and track 2 dropping a fortnight later. For those looking to purchase a full play before full rollout, they can save it online or buy a digital copy from us.

“Moments speaks on matters concerning depression and overcoming it. It takes the listener through a journey experiencing and overcoming the challenges brought about by depression,” said T3rry Tempo.

