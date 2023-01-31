T3rry Tempo, Lamas Ellz court Seagirl, POY, Holy Stacey in new single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO golden boy T3rry Tempo and upcoming rapper Lamas Ellz have collaborated with the créme de la créme of Bulawayo in an upcoming single set for release on Friday.

The pop and neo-soul single titled Touché features talented Bulawayo flagships Novuyo Seagirl, POY, and Holy Stacey.

Said T3rry Tempo:

“Touché is a single Inspired by the spirit of love and mainly the spirit of Valentine’s. It speaks about the pains of being far from a loved one and missing them too badly that u want to be with them in the very moment. The collabos were inspired by the theme of the song which needed everyone who participated in it to carry out the role of portraying the story of love in their unique way which came to make it special through the combination of different sounds into one genre,” he said.

T3erry Tempo said after the release he will drop another single in April featuring another huge act and on the cards is also the release of his much anticipated EP in July.

@mthabisi_mthire