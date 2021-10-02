T3rry Tempo to collaborate with European artistes

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWE has, for quite a while, been an exporter of exceptional talent that has ramped up the country’s reputation as a nation with artistic prowess.

Be it sports, showbiz or business, Zimbabweans performing in foreign lands is a sure case and over the years and recently the country has blessed the world with the likes of Marvelous Nakamba, Tinashe Fazakerley a.k.a Tinashe Tongayi Chirisa and Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira.

A Bulawayo boy is about to be a man in the land of Tupac, Dr Dre and Jay Z as he is set to collaborate with American singer and producer Jamie ‘JamieBeats’ and UK’s Roxanne “B-girl Roxy” Milliner.

Rapper Terrance K Sibanda better known as T3rry Tempo in the music circles has been knocking on countless doors and now it seems he has finally arrived at the right door.

Barely four years into his musical journey, the 21-year-old is well ahead of his years and his influence will soon reach global levels as two collaborations with the two overseas artistes are on the pipeline. He might not be new to collaborating with artistes outside our motherland, but his latest upcoming projects, mean he has finally hit the motherload.

The self-dubbed, “Bulawayo Certified Gold” is showing fellow rappers how it’s done. Those with a musical ear will attest to the vocal clarity and maturity that the afro/Hip hop musician exhibits. With a style that seems to tick all the boxes as far as well-written and mastered songs are concerned, the 22-year-old rapper is destined for great things.

At the recently held Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo artistes were told the importance of effectively using social media to market themselves. But it seems the ‘Bulawayo golden boy’ was already ahead of his time as he had already sent JamieBeats a Direct Message on Twitter.

“She sampled a bit of my work and she wanted to give me one of her beats to try out. She sent it over and I captured my vocals and sent it back for production. All that’s left is the completion of the production process and release will be announced soon,” revealed T3rry.

The pair will release a song entitled Apologies. T3rry promises a well-done song where, “there won’t be any apologies on the quality of the content.”

But T3rry Tempo is not resting on his laurels, there will be no cobwebs on his mic anytime soon as he is also teaming up with B-girl Roxy, a former World Trampoline Champion and Guinness World Records holder for most head spins.

The break-dancer performed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and soon, will do a collaboration with T3rry in a partnership that will see the video being shot in the UK and Zimbabwe as well. The song will be titled Who dat?Collaborations seem to be at the core of the Bulawayo-based rapper’s work ethic as he has worked with a South African hip-hop producer, Lohtwich SA on a project called Medicine.

He also collaborated with a Zambian musician called Kafcash on a joint project with an artist called Young Face from Nigeria on a song called NANA. T3rry Tempo has also done works with Ghana’s Sparkles and Young Face from Nigeria on a remix of the song No Heart No love.

Born and bred in Bulawayo’s in Queens Park West suburb, T3rry acquired his education at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (REPS) and Founders High School.

Barely a year into his career, T3rry Tempo headlined as an opening act for Winky D’s Gombwe album launch at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

In 2020, T3rry Tempo released a 7-track mixtape titled 5XGREATER Playlist. Two tracks in the mixtape made radio success – Been Focused was number 1 on Khulumani FM’s Raplab for 8 weeks and No heart No love was on the Skyz Metro FM Top 20.

As his fans await the release of his two tracks of global proportions, the rapper has released another song with Raynon. The song called Milkshake Filth serves as an appetiser to the two tracks that will be released “soon.”

The rapper sees himself as a gift to hip-hop that will keep on giving.

“I promise a lot of music in the near future and as far as the collabos are concerned, fans should expect a unique sound and I will be dropping visuals not only for the two tracks, but for other projects as well and they will feature on my YouTube channel,” he said. — @eMKlass_49