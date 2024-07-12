Table tennis team set for Botswana

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union (ZTTU) will be sending a skilled team to compete in the 2024 African Youth Championships hosted by the Botswana Table Tennis Association in Gaborone next week.

With the International Table Tennis Federation and African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF-Africa) overseeing the event, the competition will feature top youth table tennis players from the African continent.

ZTTU president, Noah Ferenando, expressed his excitement for the team’s opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at this notable tournament.

He commended his young players’ diligent training and enthusiasm for showcasing their skills on the continental stage.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe at this prestigious African youth tournament,” said Ferenando.

“Our young athletes have been training hard and are eager to showcase their skills on the continental stage.”

The Zimbabwe team comprises players from the Under-19 and Under-15 categories who will compete in singles, doubles, and team events.

The event additionally serves as a qualifier for the 2024 World Youth Table Tennis Championships.

To support the team’s preparation and participation, the ZTTU will be hosting a fundraising dinner at the Cresta Lodge Msasa in Harare today.

The initiative aims to raise funds to meet the brimming costs that participating in these tournaments poses upon players and their families.

“These tournaments can be quite costly for our players and their families. The fundraising dinner is our way of rallying the community behind our youth team and ensuring they have the necessary resources to compete at the highest level,” Ferenando said.

Comprising an open invitation, the ZTTU calls upon corporate sponsors, table tennis enthusiasts, and members of the public to show their support for the future generation of Zimbabwe table tennis stars and purchase tickets through the ZTTU office by calling 0772 451931 or 0772 527358 and 0773 388653. – @innocentskizoe