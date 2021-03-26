Tactics unit deployed to armed robbery hotspots

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have deployed special units to armed robbery hotspots countrywide as most of these robberies are being committed using unlicensed guns.

The country has in the past few months recorded an increase in armed robbery cases with suspects getting away with substantial amounts.

The armed robbers are targeting cash-in-transit vehicles, money transfer agents and banks.

Two weeks ago, six armed robbers raided Access Finance Bureau de Change in Bulawayo, getting away with an undisclosed amount of money at Parkade Centre.

The daring armed robbers disarmed a Safeguard security guard manning the Bureau de Change and even had the guts to attack the security company’s reaction team that had responded to the distress call and got away with the team’s vehicle which they later dumped in Malindela suburb.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Ruth Maboyi said Government was concerned with the increase in armed robbery cases.

She said Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has informed the ministry that police have deployed special forces to deal with the armed robbery cases.

Deputy Minister Maboyi was responding to law makers in the National Assembly during Wednesday’s question and answer session who quizzed her on what Government was doing to do with armed robbery and suicide cases.

“According to the briefings availed to me by the Commissioner-General of police, robbery cases are occurring in all parts of the country, it is not only Midlands. This has been spearheaded by unlicensed firearms. We are asking every Member of Parliament to make sure that they tell their people to report any illegal firearms across the country. The Commissioner-General of police has taken this very seriously and the Support Unit is out there to make sure that they enforce law and order. Not only them, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Duty Uniform Branch and the Police Intelligence. All are in these hotspots to curtail the robberies,” she said.

Deputy Minister Maboyi said police were committed to eradicating hard crime in the country as observed by the recent arrest of 17-armed robbery suspects in Gweru a week ago.

She said with regards to suicide cases, Government departments cannot deal with the cases alone as this requires collective effort.

“Police are also conducting awareness campaigns on suicide, urging the public to resolve life challenges without resorting to these suicides.

Fighting suicide cases is not the preserve of police alone, so I am urging all Honourable Members to join hands with local churches. In rural areas, let us join hands with traditional leaders so that we can conduct awareness,” she said.

Deputy Minister Maboyi called on members of the public to also co-operate with police officers in fighting crime.

“Now, wherever there is a murder, you will find that the local people must co-operate. We know that those activities are conducted by people but if police go out and talk to the people, and if the people know what happened, it is a good thing really for the police to get information from the people.

So, we are urging all people to make sure that if they know something about who committed the crime, tell the police what transpired,” said Deputy Minister Maboyi.

She said Government was also in the process of equipping police with new vehicles.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube recently said Government has bought 100 vehicles for the police and has a plan to buy 400 more.

Earlier this month, armed robbers raided two service stations in Bulawayo, tied attendants’ hands before getting away with cash in dramatic incidents that occurred within two days.

Sources said two fuel attendants and a security guard at Amakhosi Service Station were confronted by the gang that demanded cash at gunpoint. They then tied them with shoe laces before serving motorists and collecting cash for about three hours.

Barely a week later, a gang of six armed robbers raided a Bureau de Change in Bulawayo yesterday and made off with an undisclosed amount of money in foreign currency.

This week, two burglars raided Mukuru Send Money Home transfer agent offices in Bulawayo’s city centre and got away with more than US$17 000 and R100 000 in what is suspected to be an inside job.

The raid occurred at the agent offices at Zapalala Supermarket along Jason Moyo between 9th and 10th Avenue.

Last year, six armed robbers attacked two security guards delivering Zupco’s weekend cash collections to CBZ Eighth Avenue Branch in Bulawayo, got away with over $2,1 million, US$3 362 and R7 [email protected]