Tafi, Cool Crooners, DJ Liz headline RoilBAA Conscious Citizenship launch

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

MUSICIANS Tafi Dube, Prudence Mabhena, The Cool Crooners, DJ Eugy and DJ Liz are billed to perform at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) Conscious Citizenship Strategy launch to be held on Friday through a live concert on Facebook.

The launch is expected to start at 8.30PM and during the event, past RoilBAA winners that were affected by the Covid-19-induced national lockdown will be presented with food hampers.

The event will also mark the opening of the nomination process for the awards set for November 29.

The chief executive officer of United Refineries, the sponsors of the awards, Mr Busisa Moyo will give a speech during the Friday live concert.

Nkululeko Nkala, the RoilBAA spokesperson said the Conscious Citizenship is about caring for creatives.

He said the distribution of food hampers was part of efforts by RoilBAA to help, protect and sustain creatives and their families during the lockddown.

DJ Liz who bagged the RoilBAA Outstanding DJ award in 2018, said she was excited to be part of the launch party.

“It feels great to be part of such events and as DJs we want to promote local music,” said DJ Liz.