Tagwirei visits Highlanders offices and pledges to renovate them

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SAKUNDA Holdings boss Kuda Tagwirei on Sunday visited the Highlanders’ offices and pledged to spruce up the club’s administration residence beginning this Monday.

Tagwirei, in the company of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire and some of the Sakunda Holdings top brass, met the Bosso executive and board following an invitation from the club last week.

Addressing the brief meeting, Tagwirei promised to immediately renovate the offices and pledged his continued support for the Bulawayo giants.

More to follow…

 

 

