COMMENT: Take heed of flood warnings

The prolonged dry spell since November was getting us worried over this farming season.

The early crop was suffering substantial moisture stress while the southern parts of the country hadn’t received any meaningful rainfall. The country actually experienced a two-week heatwave early last month.

Meteorologists had, in August, correctly forecast normal to below-normal rainfall between October to December and normal to above normal rainfall between January and March this year, but, as we broiled, we all forgot that prognosis. We were beginning to lose hope in the performance of the entire season.

The festive period, however, brought with it heavy rainfall in most of the country, with fears that they may be much heavier this week to cause flooding.

The falls have settled our nerves and we are now hopeful that what we thought was yet another drought would turn out to be a successful agricultural season. Last summer was a failure — just 635 000 tonnes of maize harvested versus national annual consumption of about 1,8 million tonnes of the staple.

Despite the initial dryness, farmers had, by the end of last week, planted 1,4 million hectares (ha) of maize, 322 606ha of traditional grains and 85 000ha of tobacco. Government has a target of producing over 3,2 million tonnes of cereals this season to ensure national food security.

We continue to pray that the rains will continue falling so that the crop already in the ground regains its shape and thrives so that come March, the country will reap big.

That wetness should help pastures regenerate as well, particularly in Matabeleland South as well as the southern parts of Masvingo, Manicaland and Midlands provinces.

Unfortunately, the high rainfall such as we are experiencing brings with it some headaches. As field crops and grazing thrive; weeds, diseases and pests do likewise.

As such, farmers need to be more vigilant against any pest and disease infestation. They must invest more in weed control through application of herbicides and or mechanical and manual weeding. They must ensure that they are well stocked with pesticides as well, to tackle, especially the ravenous armyworm.

Furthermore, farmers have to be on the lookout for January disease. On this score, we know that farmers always need to work well in advance by vaccinating and regularly dipping their cattle right across the year. Those who have been doing this are not worried by this wet spell.

As we report elsewhere today, the Meteorological Services Department yesterday predicted heavier rainfall until Saturday, with a possibility of flooding. The warning has come early enough thus we hope authorities and the public are vigilant, ready to promptly and appropriately respond if flooding occurs so that lives and property are saved.